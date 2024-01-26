Citigroup Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $280.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.82.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
