Citigroup Cuts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $89.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

