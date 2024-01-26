Citigroup Raises HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $24.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.07.

HCP opened at $22.40 on Monday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,950,535. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

