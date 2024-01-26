Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

