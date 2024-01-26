Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Critical Comparison

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $1.96 billion 2.09 $264.72 million $2.72 15.42 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 13.35 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 13.49% 13.24% 4.07% Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 0 3 0 0 2.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates clean energy projects, including commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana. The Energy Services segment maintains and operates natural gas transportation and storage capacity contracts, as well as provides physical wholesale energy, retail energy and energy management services in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in invests in energy-related ventures. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; sales and installation of appliances; offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services; and holds commercial real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.