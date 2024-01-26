Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

