Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.02. 4,631,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,980. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

