Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.85. 28,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,628. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 292.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

