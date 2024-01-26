Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,011. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock valued at $248,952 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

