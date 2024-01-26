Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) PT Raised to $20.00

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 50,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,134. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

