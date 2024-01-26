Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.95.
CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.27 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
