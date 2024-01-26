Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $40,055.10 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.86.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
