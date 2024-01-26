Compound (COMP) Price Tops $53.90 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $434.98 million and $31.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $53.90 or 0.00128629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,637 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,633.85523511 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.6115606 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $31,690,360.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

