Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 4.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.85. 2,069,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,637,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 611,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

