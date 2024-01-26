ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

CNOB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 62,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,369. The firm has a market cap of $894.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CNOB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 813.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.