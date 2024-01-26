ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
CNOBP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 3,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
