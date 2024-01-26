ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $898.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $252,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

