Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ED opened at $89.67 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $51,134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

