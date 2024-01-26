Contrasting P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and P10’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.48 $456.00 million $10.42 4.78 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.9% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pampa Energía and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 1 1 2 0 2.25 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.69%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 31.37% 20.70% 10.41% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pampa Energía beats P10 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

