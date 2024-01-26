Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $137.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CROX stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

