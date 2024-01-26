Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 5% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 129,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 823,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,762,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,805,481.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,762,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,805,481.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $445,320. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 433,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

