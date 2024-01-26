Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.94.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.4 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,178 shares of company stock worth $5,529,372. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.