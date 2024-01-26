Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $231.91. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The company has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

