Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 31,107 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,982,000 after buying an additional 113,905 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 172,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.