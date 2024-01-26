Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 522,677 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 35.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

