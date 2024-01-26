Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
