Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $472.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.36. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.