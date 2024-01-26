Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 857,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

