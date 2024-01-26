Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.83

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.