Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 47,500 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRON traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 58,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,982,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.