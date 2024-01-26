Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

