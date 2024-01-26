Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.59. 432,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.36. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.53 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

