Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 37,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.