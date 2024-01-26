Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 24,665 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.63%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

