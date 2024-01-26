Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 24,665 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.63%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

