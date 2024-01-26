Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.0 %
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 8.92 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.49 ($0.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.17. The firm has a market cap of £37.57 million, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.22.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
