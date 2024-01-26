EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.21. 294,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,838. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.85 and a one year high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

