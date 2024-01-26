Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,468. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

