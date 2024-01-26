Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $120.42. 1,000,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.