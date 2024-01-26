EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 309.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $114.31. 1,337,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

