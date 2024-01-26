Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

CP stock opened at C$106.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

