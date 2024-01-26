Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after acquiring an additional 733,236 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,999. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

