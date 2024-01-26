ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 128,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 145,760 shares.The stock last traded at $63.55 and had previously closed at $63.13.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 61,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.