ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 128,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 145,760 shares.The stock last traded at $63.55 and had previously closed at $63.13.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 61,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.