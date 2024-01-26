Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Barclays

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.08 on Monday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.