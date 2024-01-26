Exelixis’ (EXEL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 522,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,389. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

