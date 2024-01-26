Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after buying an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelixis by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 526,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.