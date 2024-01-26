Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $72.14 on Friday, hitting $1,212.13. 316,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $974.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $617.35 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.