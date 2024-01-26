Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$2,000.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,553.33.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE FFH traded up C$27.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,364.57. 23,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,330. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$846.71 and a 12-month high of C$1,364.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 186.8037249 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total transaction of C$1,237,660.00. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total transaction of C$1,237,660.00. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

