Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSLY

Fastly Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,101,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,562,847.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,446 shares of company stock worth $12,408,191. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.