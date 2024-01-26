Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FHI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 946,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.