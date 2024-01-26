Ferroglobe PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

