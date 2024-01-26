Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $510.62 million and $43.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,606,767 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

